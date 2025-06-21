Live updates,

LIVE: Iran says still open to diplomacy, Israel vows continued attacks

Israel’s attack on Iran enters second week as both countries continue to trade fire and US President Donald Trump considers joining conflict in support of Israel.

Emergency personnel work at an impact site following Iran's missile strike on Israel, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Haifa, Israel, June 20, 2025. REUTERS/Florion Goga
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 21 Jun 2025