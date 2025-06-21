Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Iran says still open to diplomacy, Israel vows continued attacks
Israel’s attack on Iran enters second week as both countries continue to trade fire and US President Donald Trump considers joining conflict in support of Israel.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran’s nuclear programme is peaceful and his country remains open to diplomacy, but Israel’s attacks must stop first.
- Israel’s military chief Eyal Zamir warns that his country should be prepared for a “prolonged campaign” against Iran as Israeli attacks on the country enter their ninth day.