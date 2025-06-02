Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Istanbul after Kyiv’s drone attacks
Second direct talks will aim at ending the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
- Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to hold ceasefire talks in Turkiye’s largest city a day after Kyiv carried out unprecedented drone attacks across Russia.
- Airbases in five Russian regions came under attack, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, adding that several fighter jets caught fire at airbases in Murmansk and Irkutsk. Other attacks were repelled and there were no casualties, it said.