LIVE: Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Istanbul after Kyiv’s drone attacks

Second direct talks will aim at ending the war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian forces carried out air strikes targeting the city of Kramatorsk on May 27 [Jose Colon/Anadolu]
Published On 2 Jun 2025
  • Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to hold ceasefire talks in Turkiye’s largest city a day after Kyiv carried out unprecedented drone attacks across Russia.
  • Airbases in five Russian regions came under attack, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, adding that several fighter jets caught fire at airbases in Murmansk and Irkutsk. Other attacks were repelled and there were no casualties, it said.