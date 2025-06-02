Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel destroys Gaza dialysis centre; outrage grows at GHF killings
Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza as outrage grows over the killings of dozens of starving Palestinians seeking food aid.
- Israeli forces have killed 54 people in Gaza and destroyed the only facility for kidney dialysis patients in the north of the enclave.
- UN and aid groups denounce Israeli killings of dozens of starving Palestinians seeking food near distribution points set up by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).