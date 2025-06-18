Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel-Iran attacks continue; Trump demands unconditional surrender
Explosions rock Tehran and Tel Aviv as the US deploys more fighter jets to the Middle East and President Donald Trump threatens Iran.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Explosions rock Tel Aviv and Tehran as the conflict between Israel and Iran rages on for a sixth straight day.
- US President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, saying, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” The US also deploys more fighter jets to the Middle East, reports say.