LIVE: Israel, Iran trade attacks; Trump orders Tehran residents to flee
Explosions rock Tehran and air raid sirens blare in Tel Aviv as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue for a fifth day.
- Blasts rock Tehran and air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv as Iran says it is preparing for what it calls the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil, after a strike on Iranian state television.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not escalate hostilities, but would “end the conflict”.