LIVE: Israel, Iran trade attacks; Trump orders Tehran residents to flee

Explosions rock Tehran and air raid sirens blare in Tel Aviv as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue for a fifth day.

An interceptor flies in the sky as missiles from Iran are fired to Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, June 17, 2025.
By Zaheena RasheedKevin Doyle and John Power
Published On 17 Jun 2025
  • Blasts rock Tehran and air raid sirens go off in Tel Aviv as Iran says it is preparing for what it calls the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil, after a strike on Iranian state television.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not escalate hostilities, but would “end the conflict”.