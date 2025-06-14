Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel warns ‘Tehran will burn’ after deadly missile barrage by Iran
If Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to fire missiles at Israel, ‘Tehran will burn’, Defence Minister Israel Katz says.
- Iran and Israel trade missiles and air strikes as the conflict that’s killed dozens escalates with no end in sight.
- At least 80 people – including 20 children – have been killed in Iran and four in Israel, with hundreds wounded on both sides in the ongoing tit-for-tat attacks.