Live: Israel warns ‘Tehran will burn’ after deadly missile barrage by Iran

If Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to fire missiles at Israel, ‘Tehran will burn’, Defence Minister Israel Katz says.

Aftermath of Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel

By Nils AdlerAli Harb and Tim Hume
Published On 14 Jun 2025