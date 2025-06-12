Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli troops kill 13, wound 200 in Gaza in latest aid seeker attack
The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 57 aid seekers have been killed by Israeli soldiers since yesterday morning.
- Sources at al-Awda Hospital, central Gaza, say Israeli soldiers again opened fire on aid seekers near an aid point this morning, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 200. At least 57 aid seekers were killed yesterday, the Health Ministry says.
- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says at least five aid workers were killed when one of its buses was attacked, blaming Hamas, which has not commented on the accusations.