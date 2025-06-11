Live updatesLive updates,
Los Angeles protests live: Anti-ICE demonstrations spread to other cities
- Anti-ICE demonstrations that began in Los Angeles have spread to other cities nationwide, including Dallas and Austin in Texas, Chicago in Illinois, and NYC in New York state, where 1,000 people rallied and multiple arrests were made.
- Los Angeles police swiftly enforce a downtown curfew, making arrests moments after it took effect, while deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds demonstrating against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.