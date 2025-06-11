Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens of Palestinian aid seekers in central Gaza
At least four more displaced people have been killed by Israeli drones targeting a tent in southern Gaza.
- Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 25 aid seekers at a food distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, according to medical sources cited by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
- In southern Gaza, at least four Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone attack on a tent for displaced people in the al-Mawasi area near al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis city, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic.