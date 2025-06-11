Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills dozens of Palestinian aid seekers in central Gaza

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 11 Jun 2025
  • Israeli forces have shot and killed at least 25 aid seekers at a food distribution site near the so-called Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, according to medical sources cited by our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic.
  • In southern Gaza, at least four Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone attack on a tent for displaced people in the al-Mawasi area near al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis city, according to a Nasser Hospital source speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic.