Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv comes under huge attack, 2 killed in Odesa
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the US to exercise its ‘power to force Russia into peace’.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia launched 315 drones and seven missiles overnight on his country, calling on the United States to exercise its “power to force Russia into peace”.
- The war-torn country’s air force says the main target of the attack was the capital, Kyiv, adding that 284 drones and all the missiles were intercepted.