LIVE: Israel kills 60 in Gaza, detains Madleen crew, including Thunberg
Greta Thunberg and Madleen crew are in Israeli detention as Israel kills 70 people in Gaza, including more aid seekers.
- Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday, including at least 14 people near the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) aid centre in southern Rafah.
- Israel has detained the Madleen’s 12 crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad, after towing the aid ship to Israel’s Ashdod Port, their lawyer told Al Jazeera.