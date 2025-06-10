Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 60 in Gaza, detains Madleen crew, including Thunberg

Greta Thunberg and Madleen crew are in Israeli detention as Israel kills 70 people in Gaza, including more aid seekers.

a man carries a small child injured in an attack as people nearby express dismay
Israeli navy towed the Madleen aid boat into the port of Ashdod

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Jun 2025
  • Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday, including at least 14 people near the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) aid centre in southern Rafah.
  • Israel has detained the Madleen’s 12 crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad, after towing the aid ship to Israel’s Ashdod Port, their lawyer told Al Jazeera.