Live updatesLive updates,
LA protests live: Trump defends sending troops as anti-ICE rallies spread
About 700 Marines to arrive in Los Angeles as California governor accuses Trump of using military as ‘political pawns’.
- United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to deploy about 700 Marines to control Los Angeles protests against his immigration policies, while doubling the number of National Guard members to 4,000.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said yesterday he would sue the Trump administration over the National Guard deployment, has accused the president of using members of the military as “political pawns”.