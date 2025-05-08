Live updates,

Conclave live news: White smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel; pope elected

More than 100 Roman Catholic cardinals meeting in a secret conclave have elected a new pope.

Nuns react to white smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
By Nils Adler and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 8 May 2025
  • White smoke appeared from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, signalling that a conclusive vote was held.