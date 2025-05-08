Live updatesLive updates,
Conclave live news: White smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel; pope elected
More than 100 Roman Catholic cardinals meeting in a secret conclave have elected a new pope.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- White smoke appeared from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday, signalling that a conclusive vote was held.