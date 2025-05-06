Live updates,

Trump live: Canada’s Mark Carney to visit White House amid tariff dispute

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Donald Trump for the first time since he won re-election on a pledge to stand up to the US president’s tariffs. 

Trump targets foreign films with 100% tariff, says Hollywood is dying

By Brian Osgood
Published On 6 May 2025
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC at 12:30pm (16:30 GMT) for the first time since Carney won Canada’s election on a pledge to stand up to the US president’s tariffs and threats to annex the United States’ northern neighbour.
  • The US Federal Reserve began a two-day discussion over interest rates, with policymakers widely expected to pause again and wait for clarity on the economic impact of Trump’s tariff rollout.