Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces attack Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Gaza in one day
Israeli air strikes killed 54 people in Gaza as Netanyahu says the enclave’s population ‘will be moved’ in a major new ground invasion.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel attacked Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, as well as Gaza, where air strikes killed at least 54 people on Monday.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza’s more than 2 million people “will be moved” in a new ground offensive as Israel’s total blockade on the enclave reaches 65 days.