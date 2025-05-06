Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces attack Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Gaza in one day

Israeli air strikes killed 54 people in Gaza as Netanyahu says the enclave’s population ‘will be moved’ in a major new ground invasion.

a young man carries a boy with a bandage on his head and a look of anguish on his face
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 6 May 2025
  • Israel attacked Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, as well as Gaza, where air strikes killed at least 54 people on Monday.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza’s more than 2 million people “will be moved” in a new ground offensive as Israel’s total blockade on the enclave reaches 65 days.