LIVE: Global outrage grows as 57 die of hunger under Israel’s Gaza blockade
Aid trucks carrying food are waiting to enter Gaza as Israel’s blockade and bombardment kill dozens of Palestinians.
- Trucks carrying food, water and medicine are piling up at the borders of Gaza as the Strip’s Government Media Office says at least 57 Palestinians have starved to death under Israel’s total blockade.
- Israeli attacks across Gaza on Saturday have killed 39 Palestinians, including three babies, medical and civil defence sources say.