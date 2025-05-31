Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 2 Gaza aid seekers as UN warns of ‘catastrophic hunger’

UN says Gaza’s population is being subjected to one of the ‘most obstructed aid operations’ in recent history.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 29: Wounded Palestinians, including children and babies, are brought to the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after attack by the Israeli military on the Zaytoun Quarter of Gaza Strip on May 29, 2025. ( Dawoud Abo Alkas - Anadolu Agency )
UN Arab Group: Israel weaponising starvation in Gaza

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 31 May 2025
  • The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Gaza is the “hungriest place on Earth” and the enclave’s entire 2.3 million people face “catastrophic hunger”.
  • The Israeli army has killed two more people seeking aid at a distribution point in the west of Rafah, south Gaza.