Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 2 Gaza aid seekers as UN warns of ‘catastrophic hunger’
UN says Gaza’s population is being subjected to one of the ‘most obstructed aid operations’ in recent history.
- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Gaza is the “hungriest place on Earth” and the enclave’s entire 2.3 million people face “catastrophic hunger”.
- The Israeli army has killed two more people seeking aid at a distribution point in the west of Rafah, south Gaza.