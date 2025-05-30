Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel forces new displacement in north Gaza as strikes intensify
Israeli strikes continue to rain heavily on north Gaza as it clears five new areas, forcing Palestinians to move west.
- Israel has issued forced displacement orders for five more areas in north Gaza, as it continues to squeeze the Strip’s population into smaller areas of the enclave.
- Hamas is currently reviewing a new ceasefire proposal the United States says has been signed off on by Israel, but that in its current form will only result in more killings in Gaza.