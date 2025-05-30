Live updates,

Live: Israel forces new displacement in north Gaza as strikes intensify

Israeli strikes continue to rain heavily on north Gaza as it clears five new areas, forcing Palestinians to move west.

Video Duration 03 minutes 03 seconds 03:03

Gaza food desperation: Chaos and violence in food distribution centres

By Urooba Jamal
Published On 30 May 2025
  • Israel has issued forced displacement orders for five more areas in north Gaza, as it continues to squeeze the Strip’s population into smaller areas of the enclave.
  • Hamas is currently reviewing a new ceasefire proposal the United States says has been signed off on by Israel, but that in its current form will only result in more killings in Gaza.