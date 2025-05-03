Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s attacks kill 30 in Gaza as baby dies of starvation
A baby girl dies of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza City after two months of Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.
- A baby girl identified as Janan Saleh al-Sakafi has died of malnutrition and dehydration in the Rantisi Hospital, west of Gaza City, more than two months after the start of Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground.
- Meanwhile, Israeli attacks have killed at least 30 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip since dawn, according to medical sources speaking to our colleagues.