Australia election results live: Polls to close; Albanese, Dutton face off

Results are due to start dripping in after the race for control of the country’s bicameral parliament.

epa12070362 People lineup to cast their vote at the Killara High School polling booth on Federal Election Day, in the seat of Bradfield, in Sydney, Australia, 03 May 2025. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Video Duration 02 minutes 23 seconds 02:23

Australian federal election: Rising cost of living, housing shortage dominate vote

By Ted Regencia and Nils Adler
Published On 3 May 2025
  • The first polls will start closing soon in Australia’s federal election, with vote counting to begin in the country’s east.
  • Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, seeks to win another term, but is facing a vigorous challenge from the Liberal Party headed by Peter Dutton.