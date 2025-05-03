Live updatesLive updates,
Australia election results live: Polls to close; Albanese, Dutton face off
Results are due to start dripping in after the race for control of the country’s bicameral parliament.
- The first polls will start closing soon in Australia’s federal election, with vote counting to begin in the country’s east.
- Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, seeks to win another term, but is facing a vigorous challenge from the Liberal Party headed by Peter Dutton.