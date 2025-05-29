Live updatesLive updates,
Trump news live: US stock futures climb as court rules against tariffs
The US Court of International Trade has ruled that Donald Trump does not have ‘unbounded authority’ to impose tariffs.
- The United States Court of International Trade has blocked most of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, boosting markets with a ruling that could derail his trade strategy.
- Stock futures have climbed on Wall Street in the wake of the court’s decision, while shares of AI chipmaker Nvidia gained following stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.