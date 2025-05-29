Live updates,

Trump news live: US stock futures climb as court rules against tariffs

The US Court of International Trade has ruled that Donald Trump does not have ‘unbounded authority’ to impose tariffs.

Donald Trump speaks into a microphone in the Oval Office
US President Donald Trump speaks on May 28 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC [Leah Millis/Reuters]
By Brian Osgood
Published On 29 May 2025
  • The United States Court of International Trade has blocked most of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, boosting markets with a ruling that could derail his trade strategy.
  • Stock futures have climbed on Wall Street in the wake of the court’s decision, while shares of AI chipmaker Nvidia gained following stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue.