Live updates,

Live: Israel bombs Gaza kindergarten sheltering displaced people, killing 7

The UN is the latest to slam Israel for army’s killing of at least 10 hungry Palestinians seeking aid in southern Gaza.

Video Duration 11 minutes 00 seconds 11:00

Gaza’s healthcare system has been dismantled by Israeli blockade, attacks: Doctor

By Urooba Jamal
Published On 29 May 2025
  • Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 13 people so far today, including seven who were sheltering at a kindergarten in Jabalia in the north.
  • Condemnation is growing over the killings of 10 Gaza aid seekers by Israeli troops in southern Gaza, with authorities in the Strip saying soldiers opened fire on hungry people.