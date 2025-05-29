Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel bombs Gaza kindergarten sheltering displaced people, killing 7
The UN is the latest to slam Israel for army’s killing of at least 10 hungry Palestinians seeking aid in southern Gaza.
- Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 13 people so far today, including seven who were sheltering at a kindergarten in Jabalia in the north.
- Condemnation is growing over the killings of 10 Gaza aid seekers by Israeli troops in southern Gaza, with authorities in the Strip saying soldiers opened fire on hungry people.