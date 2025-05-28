Live updates,

Live: Israel bombs Gaza journalist’s home, killing at least eight

Fifteen people killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, as criticism mounts over Israeli soldiers shooting people rushing for aid.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue
Video Duration 02 minutes 45 seconds 02:45

Gaza humanitarian foundation chaos: Starved Palestinians storm distribution area near Rafah

By Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 28 May 2025
  • At least eight people have been killed in an Israeli attack on the home of Gaza journalist Osama al-Arbid in northern Gaza, with at least 15 deaths across the Strip since dawn.
  • At least three Palestinians were killed and 46 wounded after the Israeli military opened fire on crowds who rushed to an aid point run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.