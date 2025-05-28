Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel bombs Gaza journalist’s home, killing at least eight
Fifteen people killed in Israeli attacks since dawn, as criticism mounts over Israeli soldiers shooting people rushing for aid.
- At least eight people have been killed in an Israeli attack on the home of Gaza journalist Osama al-Arbid in northern Gaza, with at least 15 deaths across the Strip since dawn.
- At least three Palestinians were killed and 46 wounded after the Israeli military opened fire on crowds who rushed to an aid point run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.