LIVE: Israel kills 81 in Gaza as ‘different messages’ emerge on truce talks

World Health Organization tells of ‘horror on horror’ in Gaza’s hospitals as medicines run out to treat the dying and injured.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 26: Families receive the bodies of their loved ones who were killed in Israeli attacks on various areas in the northern Gaza Strip, following funeral procedures at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza, on May 26, 2025. Grieving Palestinians mourned their loss. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 27 May 2025
  • Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Monday, including 53 in Gaza City.
  • Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington says that “very different messages” are emerging from Hamas and United States officials amid reports that the Palestinian group has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.