LIVE: Israel kills 81 in Gaza as ‘different messages’ emerge on truce talks
World Health Organization tells of ‘horror on horror’ in Gaza’s hospitals as medicines run out to treat the dying and injured.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 81 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Monday, including 53 in Gaza City.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Washington says that “very different messages” are emerging from Hamas and United States officials amid reports that the Palestinian group has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza.