Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: All Ukrainian regions come under Russian attack
At least two people have been killed and several injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions.
- All Ukrainian regions have come under Russian drone attacks, and several of them, including Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Donetsk, have been attacked by missiles, according to Ukraine’s air force.
- The third night of violence in a row saw two elderly people killed and five more injured in the Kharkiv region, with two more injuries reported in the Zaporizhia region and one in the Odesa region, according to regional authorities.