Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: All Ukrainian regions come under Russian attack

At least two people have been killed and several injured in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhia regions.

Ukrainian emergency workers
Rescuers operating on a destroyed private house following a Russian attack in Zhytomyr region, May 25, 2025 [Ukrainian State Emergency Service Press Service/Handout via AFP]
By Stephen Quillen
Published On 26 May 2025
  • All Ukrainian regions have come under Russian drone attacks, and several of them, including Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Donetsk, have been attacked by missiles, according to Ukraine’s air force.
  • The third night of violence in a row saw two elderly people killed and five more injured in the Kharkiv region, with two more injuries reported in the Zaporizhia region and one in the Odesa region, according to regional authorities.