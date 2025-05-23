Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill 85 in Gaza as ‘starvation-related deaths’ hit 29
Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza says displaced Palestinians are being forced into ‘death trap’ evacuation zones by Israel’s military.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli strikes have killed at least 85 people in Gaza since the early hours of Thursday, medical sources tell Al Jazeera, and casualties are continuing to mount amid unrelenting bombardments.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry says 29 children and elderly people who died in recent days in Gaza have been registered as “starvation-related deaths”, and thousands more are at risk of starving.