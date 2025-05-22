Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 93 in Gaza, shots fired towards diplomats in West Bank
UNICEF chief warns ‘we’re running out of time’ in Gaza as aid runs out and children continue to be killed in Israeli bombings.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 93 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Wednesday.
- International condemnation is mounting after Israeli forces fired warning shots towards foreign diplomats visiting the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.