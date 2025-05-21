Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli blockade has killed 326 people in Gaza; 14,000 babies at risk

Israel’s total blockade has already killed 326 people, officials say, with 14,000 babies at imminent risk of death in the next 48 hours.

UK government suspends free trade talks with Israel over Gaza war

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 21 May 2025
  • Authorities in Gaza say Israel’s “starvation policy” has killed at least 326 Palestinians since March 2, as the UN warns that 14,000 babies are at risk of dying within 48 hours.
  • The UN also says no aid has been distributed in Gaza, a day after Israel allowed limited humanitarian deliveries to resume.