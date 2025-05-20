Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 84 in Gaza; Canada, France, UK threaten sanctions
UK, France and Canada say they will take ‘concrete actions’ if Israel does not end ‘intolerable human suffering in Gaza’.
- Israeli forces kill 84 people in Gaza as the military orders Palestinians in the southern city of Khan Younis to flee ahead of an “unprecedented attack”.
- The leaders of Canada, France and the United Kingdom have threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not end its renewed offensive in Gaza, while 22 countries urge Israel to resume aid into the enclave.