Australia election live: Cost-of-living crisis top concern for voters
Property prices are among the top voter issues in Australia, while US President Donald Trump has also had an unforeseen effect on the campaign.
- Australians head to the polls on Saturday, with the ruling centre-left Labor party a favourite to secure a majority government, according to a recent YouGov poll.
- Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking to defeat main challenger Peter Dutton of the Conservative Coalition to become the country’s first leader in two decades to win consecutive elections.