Australia election live: Cost-of-living crisis top concern for voters

Property prices are among the top voter issues in Australia, while US President Donald Trump has also had an unforeseen effect on the campaign.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a speech.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during his speech at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, on April 30, 2025 [Lukas Coch/AAP via Reuters]
By Alastair McCready and Ted Regencia
Published On 2 May 2025
  • Australians head to the polls on Saturday, with the ruling centre-left Labor party a favourite to secure a majority government, according to a recent YouGov poll.
  • Incumbent Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking to defeat main challenger Peter Dutton of the Conservative Coalition to become the country’s first leader in two decades to win consecutive elections.