Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump to hold calls with Putin, Zelenskyy

US president to speak to leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as well as NATO counterparts, amid diplomatic push for a ceasefire.

Ukraine comes under Russia's largest drone attack since the war began

By Tim Hume
Published On 19 May 2025
  • US President Donald Trump is due to hold separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts – Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy – as well as NATO leaders, amid efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in the war in Ukraine.
  • Before the calls, Zelenskyy on Sunday met top US officials and European leaders in Rome, insisting that Ukraine is engaged in “real diplomacy” to get a ceasefire.