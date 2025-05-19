Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Trump to hold calls with Putin, Zelenskyy
US president to speak to leaders of Russia and Ukraine, as well as NATO counterparts, amid diplomatic push for a ceasefire.
- US President Donald Trump is due to hold separate phone calls with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts – Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy – as well as NATO leaders, amid efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in the war in Ukraine.
- Before the calls, Zelenskyy on Sunday met top US officials and European leaders in Rome, insisting that Ukraine is engaged in “real diplomacy” to get a ceasefire.