Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 151 in Gaza, lay siege to Indonesian Hospital

Israel’s forces ‘directly targeted’ the Indonesian Hospital as Israeli troops began a ground invasion.

a family sits with their heads in their hands on a destroyed building
Israel begins Gaza ground operation, kills at least 135 in relentless bombardment

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 19 May 2025
  • Israel’s military begins what it calls a large-scale ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 151 Palestinians on Sunday. 
  • In northern Gaza, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, Dr Marwan al-Sultan, says Israeli forces are “directly targeting” and laying siege to the facility, trapping some 55 people inside.