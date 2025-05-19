Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 151 in Gaza, lay siege to Indonesian Hospital
Israel’s forces ‘directly targeted’ the Indonesian Hospital as Israeli troops began a ground invasion.
- Israel’s military begins what it calls a large-scale ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 151 Palestinians on Sunday.
- In northern Gaza, the director of the Indonesian Hospital, Dr Marwan al-Sultan, says Israeli forces are “directly targeting” and laying siege to the facility, trapping some 55 people inside.