LIVE: Israel kills 115 Palestinians in ‘opening moves’ of expanded Gaza war
Israel carries out ‘extensive attacks’ as Operation Gideon’s Chariots launched to seize more land in the Gaza.
- The Israeli military says extensive attacks have been launched over the past 24 hours in the “opening moves” of operation “Gideon’s Chariots”, which will see troops “seize controlled areas in the Gaza Strip”.
- Thousands of Palestinians have been ordered by Israeli forces to flee parts of northern Gaza as indiscriminate air strikes killed at least 115 people in the territory since dawn on Friday.