LIVE: Israel kills 115 Palestinians in ‘opening moves’ of expanded Gaza war

Israel carries out ‘extensive attacks’ as Operation Gideon’s Chariots launched to seize more land in the Gaza.

A Palestinian man carries the body of a child killed in Israeli strikes,‏ in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 17 May 2025
  • The Israeli military says extensive attacks have been launched over the past 24 hours in the “opening moves” of operation “Gideon’s Chariots”, which will see troops “seize controlled areas in the Gaza Strip”.
  • Thousands of Palestinians have been ordered by Israeli forces to flee parts of northern Gaza as indiscriminate air strikes killed at least 115 people in the territory since dawn on Friday.