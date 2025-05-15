Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel kills at least 115 in Gaza as Palestinians commemorate Nakba
Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli attacks put European Hospital in Khan Younis out of service, putting patients at risk.
- At least 115 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in a wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.
- These attacks fall on the 77th anniversary of Nakba Day, in which Palestinians commemorate being forced from their lands during the foundation of Israel.