Live: Israel kills at least 115 in Gaza as Palestinians commemorate Nakba

Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli attacks put European Hospital in Khan Younis out of service, putting patients at risk.

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
Nakba survivor says Israeli 'brutality' worse than 77 years ago

By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Federica Marsi
Published On 15 May 2025
  • At least 115 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in a wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.
  • These attacks fall on the 77th anniversary of Nakba Day, in which Palestinians commemorate being forced from their lands during the foundation of Israel.