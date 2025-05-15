Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live: US President signs multibillion-dollar deals with Qatar
Donald Trump becomes first-ever US president to officially visit Qatar in second stop of three-country Middle East tour.
- President Trump was greeted with more pomp and ceremony as he arrived in Qatar on the second stop of his Middle East tour after departing Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
- The White House said that Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed agreements that would “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion”.