Donald Trump live: US President signs multibillion-dollar deals with Qatar

Donald Trump becomes first-ever US president to officially visit Qatar in second stop of three-country Middle East tour.

Donald Trump is met by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as the US president lands at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Wednesday [Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar via Anadolu]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 15 May 2025
  • President Trump was greeted with more pomp and ceremony as he arrived in Qatar on the second stop of his Middle East tour after departing Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
  • The White House said that Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed agreements that would “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion”.