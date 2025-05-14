Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 28 at Gaza hospital; Trump says working to end war
Israel attacks two hospitals in Gaza in 24 hours, as Trump says working to end ‘horrible’ war, free all captives.
- Israeli forces bomb the European Hospital in southern Gaza, killing at least 28 people and wounding dozens more, hours after attacking the nearby Nasser Hospital and killing a journalist who was receiving medical treatment there.
- US President Donald Trump, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, says he’s working to end the “horrible” war on Gaza as soon as possible.