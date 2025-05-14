Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live: President to lift Syria sanctions, heads to Qatar next
US and Saudi Arabia sign raft of agreements, including nearly $142bn in US arms sales described by the White House as the largest of its kind.
- US President Trump received a lavish welcome in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the first day of his visit to the Middle East. The two countries signed a $142bn defence sales agreement as part of a Saudi Arabian commitment to invest $600bn in the United States.
- Speaking at an investment forum in the capital, Riyadh, Trump announced that US sanctions on Syria will be removed, and said that it was time for the country to “move forward”.