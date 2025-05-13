Live updates,

LIVE: US President Donald Trump embarks on ‘historic’ Middle East trip

Trump is expected to focus on securing investment in the US from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on his way to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By John Power and Erin Hale
Published On 13 May 2025
  • US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, in what will be the first stop of a three-day tour that will also see him visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
  • The White House said Trump was making a “historic return to the Middle East”, the first official state visit of his second presidency, where he will concentrate on “strengthening ties“.