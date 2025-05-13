Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: US President Donald Trump embarks on ‘historic’ Middle East trip
Trump is expected to focus on securing investment in the US from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
- US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, in what will be the first stop of a three-day tour that will also see him visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
- The White House said Trump was making a “historic return to the Middle East”, the first official state visit of his second presidency, where he will concentrate on “strengthening ties“.