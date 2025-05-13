Live updates,

LIVE: Israel resumes attacks on Gaza after US-Israeli soldier’s release

Israeli attacks killed at least 39 people in Gaza on Monday as Hamas released US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander.

a girl cries out as she is pushed up against a fence by people holding pots
Video Duration 00 minutes 58 seconds 00:58

One in five people in Gaza face starvation, famine watchdog warns

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 13 May 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza, killing at least 39 people on Monday, after Hamas releases US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander from captivity.
  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for an end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, after the world’e leading hunger monitor says the entire population of the enclave face the risk of famine.