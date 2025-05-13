Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel resumes attacks on Gaza after US-Israeli soldier’s release
Israeli attacks killed at least 39 people in Gaza on Monday as Hamas released US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls for an end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, after the world’e leading hunger monitor says the entire population of the enclave face the risk of famine.