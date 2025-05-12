Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: China and US agree to ease tariffs for 90 days

The US and China announce agreement to drastically reduce tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, de-escalating a trade war that has roiled financial markets and raised fears of a global economic downturn.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer address the media after trade talks with China in Geneva
US, China agree to slash tariffs by 115% for 90 days after talks in Geneva

By Brian Osgood
Published On 12 May 2025
  • President Donald Trump says he would slash drug prices by 59 percent, a day after he unveiled a new policy on pharmaceuticals in the US.