India-Pakistan live: Pakistan ‘committed’ to truce; India claims breaches
India and Pakistan accuse each other of violating a ceasefire, hours after reaching a deal.
- Jubilation at a ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been short-lived, with reports of explosions and gunfire in several cities in Indian-administered Kashmir.
- India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accuses Pakistan of “repeated violations” of the truce, and said the Indian military has been instructed to “deal strongly” with any breaches.