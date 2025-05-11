Live updates,

India-Pakistan live: Pakistan ‘committed’ to truce; India claims breaches

India and Pakistan accuse each other of violating a ceasefire, hours after reaching a deal.

India targets three Pakistani bases: Pakistan says it has launched strikes on India

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 11 May 2025
  • Jubilation at a ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been short-lived, with reports of explosions and gunfire in several cities in Indian-administered Kashmir.
  • India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accuses Pakistan of “repeated violations” of the truce, and said the Indian military has been instructed to “deal strongly” with any breaches.