Live updatesLive updates,
India-Pakistan Live: Pakistan launches military operation against India
Tension is spiralling between India and Pakistan following claims by Pakistan’s military that three airbases were targeted.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Pakistan’s military said strikes have been launched against Indian military sites after three airbases were targeted by Indian forces, accusing India of using “air-to-surface missiles” from warplanes.
- Pakistan Civil Aviation said it is closing its airspace from 03:15am local time (22:15 GMT) on Saturday until 12 noon (07:00 GMT) following the latest attacks.