Live updates,

India-Pakistan Live: Pakistan launches military operation against India

Tension is spiralling between India and Pakistan following claims by Pakistan’s military that three airbases were targeted.

A paramilitary trooper mans a gun atop a vehicle as he keeps guard during a media tour of the Karachi Port, Pakistan, May 9, 2025. REUTERS/Shakil Adil
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCreadyTed Regencia and Abid Hussain
Published On 10 May 2025
  • Pakistan’s military said strikes have been launched against Indian military sites after three airbases were targeted by Indian forces, accusing India of using “air-to-surface missiles” from warplanes.
  • Pakistan Civil Aviation said it is closing its airspace from 03:15am local time (22:15 GMT) on Saturday until 12 noon (07:00 GMT) following the latest attacks.