Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs: Stocks dive as world braces for duties to begin at midnight
Benchmark S&P 500 falls more than 1.5 percent after Trump says import taxes on China will rise to 104 percent.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Governments and global markets are bracing for United President Donald Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” tariffs to take effect from 12:01am EST on Wednesday (04:01 GMT).
- The US stock market fell sharply on Tuesday after Trump said import taxes on China would rise to 104 percent, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling 1.57 percent and 2.15 percent, respectively.