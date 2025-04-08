Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: China will ‘fight to the end’; Europe, Asia markets up
Asian markets rally despite US President Donald Trump threatening to further increase tariffs against China.
- China has pledged to “fight to the end” if there is a trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened to further increase tariffs.
- Trump has warned he will add an additional 50 percent to levies on Chinese goods if China does not withdraw retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on US imports.