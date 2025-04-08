Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: China will ‘fight to the end’; Europe, Asia markets up

Asian markets rally despite US President Donald Trump threatening to further increase tariffs against China.

A woman looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Video Duration 02 minutes 50 seconds 02:50

EU offers zero tariff deal to US but prepares for trade war

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 8 Apr 2025
  • China has pledged to “fight to the end” if there is a trade war after US President Donald Trump threatened to further increase tariffs.
  • Trump has warned he will add an additional 50 percent to levies on Chinese goods if China does not withdraw retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on US imports.