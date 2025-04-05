Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: Global markets plunge, 10% charge comes into force

Markets in freefall as the US starts collecting 10 percent tariffs on all imports from many countries.

An electronic board displays information on recent fluctuations of market indices at the B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo
Video Duration 01 minutes 47 seconds 01:47

Markets plummet for second consecutive day: US stocks take a beating as Trump stands by tariffs

By Edna Mohamed
Published On 5 Apr 2025
  • The United States has begun collecting 10 percent tariffs on imports from many countries as markets plunge after President Donald Trump’s barrage of charges.
  • Among the countries first hit with “baseline” tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with higher levies expected to start next week.