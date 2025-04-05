Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: Global markets plunge, 10% charge comes into force
Markets in freefall as the US starts collecting 10 percent tariffs on all imports from many countries.
- The United States has begun collecting 10 percent tariffs on imports from many countries as markets plunge after President Donald Trump’s barrage of charges.
- Among the countries first hit with “baseline” tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with higher levies expected to start next week.