LIVE: Israeli attacks kill, injure 100 children each day in Gaza – UN

Palestinian death toll mounts, hospitals overwhelmed as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza taking control of territory.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - APRIL 3: Relatives of Palestinians who lost their lives after Israeli attack mourn in Gaza City, Gaza on April 3, 2025. It was reported that there were casualties and wounded as a result of the Israeli army's attack on the Shujaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City. The bodies of those who lost their lives as a result of the attack were taken by their relatives from the morgue of Al Ahli (Baptist) Hospital in the city for funeral prayers and burial. ( Mahmoud İssa - Anadolu Agency )
By Alastair McCready
Published On 5 Apr 2025
  • Medical director says al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City has no space left to treat casualties as the latest Israeli attacks kill at least 38 Palestinians since dawn on Friday.
  • At least 100 Palestinian children have been killed or injured each day in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18, the head of UNRWA said.