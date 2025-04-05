Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks kill, injure 100 children each day in Gaza – UN
Palestinian death toll mounts, hospitals overwhelmed as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza taking control of territory.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Medical director says al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City has no space left to treat casualties as the latest Israeli attacks kill at least 38 Palestinians since dawn on Friday.
- At least 100 Palestinian children have been killed or injured each day in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18, the head of UNRWA said.