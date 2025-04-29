Live updatesLive updates,
Trump news live: US president to mark first 100 days with rally in Michigan
- US President Donald Trump will mark the first 100 days of his second term by holding his largest public event since returning to the White House with a rally in Michigan, a state that has been especially rocked by his steep tariffs and combative attitude towards Canada.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the Trump administration wants to allow companies looking to relocate to the US to write off the expenses of their factories and equipment purchases from their taxes and make it retroactive to January 20.