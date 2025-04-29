Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel starving Gaza as obligations heard at ICJ
Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘livestreamed genocide’ against Palestinians in Gaza where dozens were killed in the past day.
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has begun its second day of hearings into Israel’s humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into Israel’s total blockage on aid entering the Gaza Strip.
- Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi has told judges that people are starving in Gaza where all UN-supported bakeries are shut as Israel uses humanitarian aid as “a weapon of war”, and nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water.