Live updates,

Live: Israel starving Gaza as obligations heard at ICJ

Amnesty accuses Israel of ‘livestreamed genocide’ against Palestinians in Gaza where dozens were killed in the past day.

Palestinians, mostly children, wait in long lines with empty pots in hands to get food aid.
Palestinians, mostly children, wait in long lines with empty pots in hand to get food aid distributed by the charity organisations at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza City, Gaza on April 28, 2025 [Mahmoud Issa/Anadolu]
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Caolán Magee
Published On 29 Apr 2025
  • The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has begun its second day of hearings into Israel’s humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into Israel’s total blockage on aid entering the Gaza Strip.
  • Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi has told judges that people are starving in Gaza where all UN-supported bakeries are shut as Israel uses humanitarian aid as “a weapon of war”, and nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water.