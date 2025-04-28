Live updatesLive updates,
Canada election results 2025 live: First polls close on East Coast
Canadians wait to see which candidate will lead country against US tariffs and high costs of living, as federal election draws to a close.
- Canadians wait to see which candidate will lead their country, and tackle US tariffs and the high cost of living, as the federal election draws to a close.
- Polls first closed at 8.30pm Newfoundland Time (23:00 GMT) in the far east of Canada and will continue westward until the last poll ends at 7pm Pacific Time (02:00 GMT).