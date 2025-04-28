Live updates,

Canada election results 2025 live: First polls close on East Coast

Canadians wait to see which candidate will lead country against US tariffs and high costs of living, as federal election draws to a close.

Canada election
Video Duration 24 minutes 12 seconds 24:12

Canadians head to the polls as Trump looms over the election

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 28 Apr 2025
  • Canadians wait to see which candidate will lead their country, and tackle US tariffs and the high cost of living, as the federal election draws to a close.
  • Polls first closed at 8.30pm Newfoundland Time (23:00 GMT) in the far east of Canada and will continue westward until the last poll ends at 7pm Pacific Time (02:00 GMT).