Canada election live: Carney, Poilievre face off; polls hint at narrow race
Voters in Canada are due to cast ballots to select the next party that will lead them.
- Canadians are set to take to the polls to cast their votes in an election dominated by United States tariffs and high costs of living.
- Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, who took over as prime minister from Justin Trudeau last month, says he is the ideal choice to confront US President Donald Trump with his experience as a central banker during periods of economic upheaval.