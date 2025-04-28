Live updates,

Canada election live: Carney, Poilievre face off; polls hint at narrow race

Voters in Canada are due to cast ballots to select the next party that will lead them.

A combination picture shows Canadian main political parties' leaders attending televised English language debate in Montreal
Candidates make final appeal to voters ahead of Canada's election

By Brian Osgood
Published On 28 Apr 2025
  • Canadians are set to take to the polls to cast their votes in an election dominated by United States tariffs and high costs of living.
  • Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, who took over as prime minister from Justin Trudeau last month, says he is the ideal choice to confront US President Donald Trump with his experience as a central banker during periods of economic upheaval.